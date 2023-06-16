American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,027,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

