American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 366 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.