American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $297,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

ROBT stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.