American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 260 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $45.37 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

