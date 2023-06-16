American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $355.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

