American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 939 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,817,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,364,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FTCS opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

