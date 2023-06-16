Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

