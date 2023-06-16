American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

