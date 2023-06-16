Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys Shares of 30,712 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.