11,708 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

