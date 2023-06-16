American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.