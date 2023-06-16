11,344 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,891,000 after buying an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Edison International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

