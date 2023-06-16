American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

