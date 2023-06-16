Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,710 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.72 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.