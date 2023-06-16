Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes $502,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,208 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

