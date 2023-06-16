5,253 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

