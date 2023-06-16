Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Invests $800,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $110.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

