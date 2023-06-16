10,976 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.