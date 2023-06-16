American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after buying an additional 229,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after acquiring an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

