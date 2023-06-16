SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $474.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

