Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

DCI stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

