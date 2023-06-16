Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes $719,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,845.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,588,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,372,000 after buying an additional 1,507,262 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,387,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,987,000 after buying an additional 178,876 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 70,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

