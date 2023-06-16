7,931 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

