11,717 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,275 ($15.95) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,183.75.

National Grid Trading Up 1.8 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

