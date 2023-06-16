WOW-token Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $282.70 million and $6.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02827392 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.