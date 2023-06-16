S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.10

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.10 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.40), with a volume of 1381081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.95 million, a PE ratio of -409.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at S4 Capital

S4 Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £2,797,898.56 ($3,500,874.07). 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

