Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Drops By 18.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 73,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.47.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.