Short Interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Decreases By 18.7%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 95,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $7.41 on Friday. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NU by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

