Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Drops By 19.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,059.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCF stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. Taisei has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.