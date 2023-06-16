Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,673,558 shares in the company, valued at $140,666,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.78 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

