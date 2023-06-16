iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

