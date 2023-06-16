SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lessened by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

