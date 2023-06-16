Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,286,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.77.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.45 and its 200 day moving average is $229.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

