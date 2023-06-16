Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.90 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 75,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

YUM opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

