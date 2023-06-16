Orin Green Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,681 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 1.0 %

RMD opened at $218.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,276 shares of company stock worth $5,774,066 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

