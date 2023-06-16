iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

