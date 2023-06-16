iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

