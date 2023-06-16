SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

