Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 235 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $376.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $378.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

