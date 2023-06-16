Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,911,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

