Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

