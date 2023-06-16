Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

Shares of DEO opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $179.08. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

