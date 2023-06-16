Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,038 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Q2 Price Performance
QTWO opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $49.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
Featured Stories
