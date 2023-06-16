Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,038 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Get Q2 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Q2

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.