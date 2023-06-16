Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ALBT opened at $2.08 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 1,053.75% and a negative return on equity of 662.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 70.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

