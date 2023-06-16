John Moore Fowler Sells 300 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in StoneX Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.