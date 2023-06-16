LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $134.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
