LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $134.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.