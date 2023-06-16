Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Tammi R. Salazar Sells 542 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Stories

