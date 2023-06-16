Lior Golan Sells 9,826 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.