Lior Golan Sells 9,826 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Taboola.com Stock Up 1.4 %
Taboola.com stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
