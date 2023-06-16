Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 1,598 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $59,173.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,976.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Peter Fante sold 960 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $35,395.20.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.