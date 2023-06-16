HC Wainwright Weighs in on Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Motus GI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.67 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 2,893.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,018.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

